Seeing genes inside living cells
For Mazhar Adli, the little glowing dots dancing about on the computer screen are nothing less than the fulfillment of a dream. Those fluorescent dots, moving in real time, are set to illuminate our understanding of the human genome, cancer and other genetic diseases in a way never before possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|XVE--PJ
|17,471
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Seduciary
|16
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Apr 11
|Julios lottery ti...
|187
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|Apr 7
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC