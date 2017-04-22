Search for fleeing driver who nearly struck Berkeley officer ends with no arrests
Police on Saturday were looking for the driver of a Ford Explorer who allegedly tried to run over a police officer, crashed and then ran from officers. Officers pulled the man over in a traffic stop just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Carleton and Acton streets, police said.
