Search for fleeing driver who nearly struck Berkeley officer ends with no arrests

Police on Saturday were looking for the driver of a Ford Explorer who allegedly tried to run over a police officer, crashed and then ran from officers. Officers pulled the man over in a traffic stop just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Carleton and Acton streets, police said.

