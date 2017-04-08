San Leandro OKs marijuana business tax
Three approved medical marijuana dispensaries will have to pay more to operate in San Leandro now that the city has imposed a 6 percent business tax that will climb to 8 percent by 2021. The San Leandro City Council on March 20 unanimously set a 6 percent tax on all gross receipts through June 2019.
