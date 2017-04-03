Rupee to become one of top 5 global currencies
Barry Eichengreen, professor of economics and political science, University of California, Berkeley, analyses the transparency of the Reserve Bank of India, the growth rate of the Indian economy and why he feels globalisation can never be rolled back. Barry Eichengreen , professor of economics and political science at the University of California, Berkeley, says the rupee could become one of the top five global currencies in the world in 20 to 30 years.
