Rita Moreno: why Marlon Brando's picture decorates her Berkeley bedroom

If you were to visit Rita Moreno's multilevel contemporary home in the Berkeley Hills, you'd find photos in her bedroom of Leonard Gordon, who late husband of 45 years, along with Marlon Brando, with whom she had a torrid eight-year affair that almost killed her. Moreno opens up her home for a tour by People magazine, which notes the 5,500 home is decorated in colorful ways to reflect her Puerto Rican heritage, world travels and family.

