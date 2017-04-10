Right, left-wing protesters clash in Berkeley, California park

Right and left-wing protesters clashed on Saturday at a park in downtown Berkeley, California, exchanging blows and throwing bottles and cans as police in riot gear sought to separate the two camps, using explosive devices at one point. At least nine demonstrators were arrested during the brawls, which broke out at an event originally organized as a so-called "Patriots Day" free speech rally and picnic by conservative activists.

