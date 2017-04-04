Richard Bolles, best-selling author of 'What Color Is Your...

Richard Bolles, best-selling author o...

12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Richard N. Bolles, who prodded, coached and inspired millions of job-seekers with his best-selling employment guide "What Color Is Your Parachute?" - a manual whose popularity, if not utility, was rivaled at one time on the bestseller charts only by "The Joy of Sex," died March 31 at a hospital in San Ramon, Calif. He was 90. Mr. Bolles entered adulthood as a physics student at Harvard University, was ordained as an Episcopal priest and became known to generations of Americans - after the publication in the 1970s of his now-classic volume - as a guru of job searches.

