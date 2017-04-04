Richard Bolles, best-selling author of 'What Color Is Your...
Richard N. Bolles, who prodded, coached and inspired millions of job-seekers with his best-selling employment guide "What Color Is Your Parachute?" - a manual whose popularity, if not utility, was rivaled at one time on the bestseller charts only by "The Joy of Sex," died March 31 at a hospital in San Ramon, Calif. He was 90. Mr. Bolles entered adulthood as a physics student at Harvard University, was ordained as an Episcopal priest and became known to generations of Americans - after the publication in the 1970s of his now-classic volume - as a guru of job searches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|13 hr
|Tasia25
|1
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|Tue
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Mon
|Patriot
|48
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing?
|Apr 1
|Local
|1
|joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|6
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC