Researchers Find A New Way To Make Water From Thin Air

19 hrs ago

A prototype MOF-based water-collection device is set up for testing on the roof of a building on the MIT campus. This isn't the first technology that can turn water vapor in the atmosphere into liquid water that people can drink, but researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California, Berkeley, say their approach uses less power and works in drier environments.

