Radiohead's Hilarious Cover Of 'Gasolina' Not Remotely Real
To be clear, Radiohead did not cover the reggaeton hit "Gasolina" at the band's April 17 show in Berkeley, Calif. But a video that's surfaced online sure makes it seem like they did.
