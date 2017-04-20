Pro-Trump Author Banned From Berkeley

Pro-Trump Author Banned From Berkeley

David Horowitz, author of The New York Times bestselling book "Big Agenda: President Trump's Plan to Save America," slammed the University of California, Berkeley, after the Berkeley College Republicans canceled his speech last week, citing increased costs and other issues. "It's absolutely deliberate," Horowitz, founder of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, told Newsmax in an interview.

