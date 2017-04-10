Photography students earn honor
Photographs by two Sonora High School students were selected for inclusion in "Best of College and High School Photography 2017." Hawks, 17, said her photo of the bridge at Knights Ferry was done for an assignment on reflections for her photography class.
