Old Brains Need as Much Sleep as Young Brains, but They're Worse at Getting It
We're all supposed to be getting between seven and nine hours of sleep every night, and that gets harder and harder to do that as we age - especially once we hit our 50s and beyond. For a while, scientists thought that the older among us simply needed less sleep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|18 hr
|Solarman
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|Apr 4
|Tasia25
|1
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|Apr 4
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|Apr 4
|Local
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Apr 3
|Patriot
|48
|Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing?
|Apr 1
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC