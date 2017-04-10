New device can draw water out of thin air
Developed by a team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California, Berkeley, the prototype system is able to convert humidity in the air in to liquid water using a special metal-organic framework that traps air inside tiny pores. When sunlight heats it up the water molecules trapped inside are released and condensed - producing several liters of water on average every twelve hours.
