Man arrested in random violent attack on Berkeley mental health worker
A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in a random attack on a city mental health worker Sunday night inside her car told police he wanted to kill the woman and take the vehicle, authorities said Tuesday. Besides the attempted murder allegation, the suspect, Eric Bruylant, 24, of Berkeley, was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and carjacking, authorities said.
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|15 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,261
|trump party ay berkly
|16 hr
|team trump
|1
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|20 hr
|CaptainAdderall
|6
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|20 hr
|Human
|190
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Tue
|Aurora Colorado
|53
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|Apr 23
|bottlecap
|2
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Apr 23
|Nancy
|2
