Maison Bleue In Berkeley Brings On Traditional French Fare ... And The Butter
The galette complA te took on a brown caramel shine, complete with a nutty buckwheat character and a sunny-side up egg in the middle. One of the things I like best about French crAaperie and cafe Maison Bleue is that, despite its bold coat of blue paint, it's one of the least conspicuous places in downtown Berkeley.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|XVE--PJ
|17,471
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Seduciary
|16
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Tue
|Jay
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Julios lottery ti...
|187
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|Apr 7
|Solarman
|1
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|Apr 4
|Tasia25
|1
