Macan is a sure-footed beast in snow
I lust not for the Range Rovers, the BMW X5s or the Audi Q5s driven by parents at my fifth-grader's fancy pants private school. When my daughter, my wife and I drive up to Lake Tahoe from Berkeley, Calif., - as we do nearly every weekend in the winter - it's in our solid, practical, low-cost Subaru Forester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing?
|Sat
|Local
|1
|joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|6
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Mar 31
|Lottery Traitors
|185
|Keith Kim: Oakland fire landlorda s rollercoast...
|Mar 30
|Oaklandish
|1
|Expect no fan base support on the Oakland Raide...
|Mar 29
|Local
|1
|Uber White Male
|Mar 29
|anon6758
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC