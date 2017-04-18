Justices turn away appeal from Houston man shot by police

In this April 7, 2017 file photo, people walk outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court Monday, April 24, 2017, rejected an appeal from a Houston man shot in the back by police during a traffic stop, prompting Justice Sonia Sotomayor to complain of a "disturbing trend" in how the high court deals with cases alleging police misconduct.

