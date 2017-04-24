Justices turn away appeal from Houston man shot by police

In this March 9, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks at the University of California at Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif. The Supreme Court on Monday, April 24, 2017, rejected an appeal from a Houston man shot in the back by police during a traffic stop, prompting Justice Sonia Sotomayor to complain of a "disturbing trend" in how the high court deals with cases alleging police misconduct.

