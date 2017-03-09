Justice Sotomayor talks to law studen...

Justice Sotomayor talks to law students; no Gorsuch mention

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor gestures during a speech at the University of California at Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif. Sotomayor and her fellow judges sometimes disagree about decisions, but are collegial because they respect each other's passion for the law, she told students at Albany Law School in New York on Monday, April 3. 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all 3 hr Local 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) 19 hr Patriot 48
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing? Apr 1 Local 1
joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15) Mar 31 2013 july 6
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Mar 31 Lottery Traitors 185
News Keith Kim: Oakland fire landlorda s rollercoast... Mar 30 Oaklandish 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,538 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC