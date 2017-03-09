Justice Sotomayor talks to law students; no Gorsuch mention

In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor gestures during a speech at the University of California at Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif. Sotomayor and her fellow judges sometimes disagree about decisions, but are collegial because they respect each other's passion for the law, she told students at Albany Law School in New York on Monday, April 3. 2017.

