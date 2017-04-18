'Just Don't Go!': Chris Matthews Hits Berkeley...
Hardball this evening, host Chris Matthews somewhat came to the defense of conservative provocateur and author Ann Coulter while chastising offended students in the recent flap involving her canceled speech at University of California - Berkeley. Coulter has rejected the college's offer to reschedule to speech on May 2nd, still planning to show up on April 27th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|4 hr
|rondel
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|Voyeur
|17,474
|Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc...
|8 hr
|ICE MAN
|4
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|18 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,255
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Fri
|rondel
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Apr 20
|Berkeley Blows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC