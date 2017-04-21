Immigrant, refugee rights to be focus...

Immigrant, refugee rights to be focus of Berkeley workshop

Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson is hosting a free community forum on immigrant and refugee rights from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 25 at the Berkeley Adult School, 1701 San Pablo Ave. The workshop will include training on knowing your rights, an update on state and federal policies and legislation, and resource tables regarding immigrant and refugee rights.

