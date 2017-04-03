How Much Do Cats and Dogs Remember?
Pet cats and dogs can remember the location of their food bowls and sometimes even how to perform tricks or find their way home. But just how good are these fur balls at remembering the minutia of their days? Take free-roaming dogs, for example.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Ronwua13
|20,944
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|Fri
|Solarman
|1
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|Apr 4
|Tasia25
|1
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|Apr 4
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|Apr 4
|Local
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Apr 3
|Patriot
|48
|Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing?
|Apr 1
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC