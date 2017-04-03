Housing of last resort: Stuck between a firetrap and the streets
Roosevelt Taylor, pastor at the Tower of Faith church, talks about efforts to help people with transitional housing at the church's house in Oakland, Calif. on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|Tue
|Tasia25
|1
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|Apr 4
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|Apr 4
|Local
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Apr 3
|Patriot
|48
|Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing?
|Apr 1
|Local
|1
|joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|6
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC