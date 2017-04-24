Hip Hop in the Park Returns to Berkeley
Every first weekend of May, People's Park, a popular safe haven for Berkeley homeless folk, becomes a free gathering for live music, food trucks, vendors, and artists for the annual Hip Hop in the Park event. Returning for its 21st year, Saturday's show features a robust lineup: Chuck Inglish, Caleborate, Duckwrth, Stoney Creation, Chuck II, and DJ O ACES, who will serve as the mainstage DJ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|9 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,261
|trump party ay berkly
|10 hr
|team trump
|1
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|14 hr
|CaptainAdderall
|6
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|14 hr
|Human
|190
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|19 hr
|Aurora Colorado
|53
|UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C...
|Apr 23
|bottlecap
|2
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Apr 23
|Nancy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC