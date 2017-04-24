Hip Hop in the Park Returns to Berkeley

Hip Hop in the Park Returns to Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

Every first weekend of May, People's Park, a popular safe haven for Berkeley homeless folk, becomes a free gathering for live music, food trucks, vendors, and artists for the annual Hip Hop in the Park event. Returning for its 21st year, Saturday's show features a robust lineup: Chuck Inglish, Caleborate, Duckwrth, Stoney Creation, Chuck II, and DJ O ACES, who will serve as the mainstage DJ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 9 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3,261
trump party ay berkly 10 hr team trump 1
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... 14 hr CaptainAdderall 6
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 14 hr Human 190
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) 19 hr Aurora Colorado 53
News UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C... Apr 23 bottlecap 2
News Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano... Apr 23 Nancy 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,090 • Total comments across all topics: 280,568,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC