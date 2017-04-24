Hip Hop in the Park Returns to Berkeley

Every first weekend of May, People's Park, a popular safe haven for Berkeley homeless folk, becomes a free gathering for live music, food trucks, vendors, and artists for the annual Hip Hop in the Park event. Returning for its 21st year, Saturday's show features a robust lineup: Chuck Inglish, Caleborate, Duckwrth, Stoney Creation, Chuck II, and DJ O ACES, who will serve as the mainstage DJ.

