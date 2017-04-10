Guitarist sues to stop use of Jefferson Starship band name

In this July 24, 1987 file photo, members of Starship, from left, Mickey Thomas, Craig Chaquico, Grace Slick and Donny Baldwin, pose outside the Berkeley Community Theater stage entrance after a rehearsal in Berkeley, Calif. Chaquico is asking a judge to prevent a new iteration of Jefferson Starship from using the name in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, April 27, 2017, in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.