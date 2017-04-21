GOP leader to UC Berkeley: Let Coulter speak
The head of the California Republican Party is demanding Gov. Jerry Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom intervene on conservative commentator Ann Coulter's behalf with University of California, Berkeley officials.
