Fool Berkeley once, shame on you. Fool Berkeley twice, shame on us! Happy April 1
Tomorrow comes yet another April Fools' Day, remembered especially in the O'Malley family as the day in 2003 when we assumed responsibility for the Berkeley Daily Planet. Fourteen years is a long time, and yet it seems to have gone by in a blink.
