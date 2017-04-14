First Northern California womena s Mo...

First Northern California womena s Mosque to be dedicated today in Berkeley

10 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

A prayer ceremony dedicating Qal'bu Maryam as the first women's Mosque in Northern California is set for 12:30 p.m. April at Starr King School for the Ministry, part of the Graduate Theological Union, at 2441 Le Conte Ave. The founder of Qal'bu Maryam - Arabic for "Mary's Heart is Rabi'a Keeble, a 2012 graduate of the school, who converted to Islam around 2005. She envisions the women's mosque as a place for everybody, where women can "get the truth of Islam minus the patriarchy and male agendas that so often cloud it."

Berkeley, CA

