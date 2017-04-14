First Northern California womena s Mosque to be dedicated today in Berkeley
A prayer ceremony dedicating Qal'bu Maryam as the first women's Mosque in Northern California is set for 12:30 p.m. April at Starr King School for the Ministry, part of the Graduate Theological Union, at 2441 Le Conte Ave. The founder of Qal'bu Maryam - Arabic for "Mary's Heart is Rabi'a Keeble, a 2012 graduate of the school, who converted to Islam around 2005. She envisions the women's mosque as a place for everybody, where women can "get the truth of Islam minus the patriarchy and male agendas that so often cloud it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|XVE--PJ
|17,471
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Seduciary
|16
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Apr 11
|Julios lottery ti...
|187
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|Apr 7
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC