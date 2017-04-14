First Northern California womena s Mosque to be dedicated today in Berkeley

A prayer ceremony dedicating Qal'bu Maryam as the first women's Mosque in Northern California is set for 12:30 p.m. April at Starr King School for the Ministry, part of the Graduate Theological Union, at 2441 Le Conte Ave. The founder of Qal'bu Maryam - Arabic for "Mary's Heart is Rabi'a Keeble, a 2012 graduate of the school, who converted to Islam around 2005. She envisions the women's mosque as a place for everybody, where women can "get the truth of Islam minus the patriarchy and male agendas that so often cloud it."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.