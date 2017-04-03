Filipino Bataan Death March survivors...

Filipino Bataan Death March survivors mark 75th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

On Saturday, the former wartime machine-gun operator will join a dwindling band of veterans of the war in San Francisco's Presidio to honor the soldiers who died on the march and those who made it to a prisoner of war camp only to die there. They'll also commemorate the mostly Filipino soldiers who held off Japanese forces in the Philippines for three months without supplies of food or ammunition before a U.S. army major surrendered 75,000 troops to Japan on April 9, 1942.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Ronwua13 20,944
News Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use Fri Solarman 1
Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name... Apr 4 Tasia25 1
News Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies Apr 4 Offroad 1
Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all Apr 4 Local 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Apr 3 Patriot 48
Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing? Apr 1 Local 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,702 • Total comments across all topics: 280,152,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC