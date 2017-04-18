Family sues Berkeley landlords after ...

Family sues Berkeley landlords after carbon monoxide deaths

The family of a married couple who died by carbon monoxide poisoning at their Berkeley apartment in January has filed a lawsuit against the landlords. The wrongful death suit alleges that the deaths could have been prevented if their landlords had properly installed carbon monoxide detectors there.

