Family sues Berkeley landlords after carbon monoxide deaths
The family of a married couple who died by carbon monoxide poisoning at their Berkeley apartment in January has filed a lawsuit against the landlords. The wrongful death suit alleges that the deaths could have been prevented if their landlords had properly installed carbon monoxide detectors there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
