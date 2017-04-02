EPA Chief Refuses to Ban a Potentially Dangerous Pesticide

Pesticide warning sign in an orange grove. The sign in English and Spanish warns that the pesticide chlorpyrifos or Lorsban has been applied to these orange trees President Donald Trump's administration denied a petition by environmental groups that sought to ban a common pesticide used on citrus fruits, apples, cherries and other crops, reversing a push by the Obama administration to revoke all uses of the pesticide on food after a government review concluded it could harm children's brains.

