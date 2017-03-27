Design specialtyArchitects can help reduce fire riskThrough...
In this story from AIA partner James Hardie , find out how architects can use their products to enhance fire safety California architect Annie Chu, FAIA, begins each new project in the same way. Chu uses an online system to investigate the home site's fire risk and the measures required to mitigate it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Institute of Architects.
