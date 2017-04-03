David Schneider appointed chair of microbiology and immunology
David Schneider, whose research focuses on resilience to infection and developing mathematical models to predict recovery and well-being, succeeds Peter Sarnow in post. David Schneider , PhD, has been appointed chair of the School of Medicine's Department of Microbiology and Immunology .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|Tue
|Tasia25
|1
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|Tue
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Apr 3
|Patriot
|48
|Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing?
|Apr 1
|Local
|1
|joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|6
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC