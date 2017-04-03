David Schneider appointed chair of mi...

David Schneider appointed chair of microbiology and immunology

David Schneider, whose research focuses on resilience to infection and developing mathematical models to predict recovery and well-being, succeeds Peter Sarnow in post. David Schneider , PhD, has been appointed chair of the School of Medicine's Department of Microbiology and Immunology .

