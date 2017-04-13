Cy and David's Picks: Tenting in Lond...

Cy and David's Picks: Tenting in London with Occupy, Prison Pen ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KQED

The arts seem more socially conscious and relevant than ever under President Donald Trump. This week we feature a play about Occupy protests in London, as well as an art show about the prison-industrial complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Leslie 20,957
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... 21 hr Wildchild 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Thu XVE--PJ 17,471
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Tue Seduciary 16
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Apr 11 Jay 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Apr 11 Julios lottery ti... 187
News Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use Apr 7 Solarman 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,382 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC