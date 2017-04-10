CRISPR: Is It Possible to Remove Disease From DNA?

April 10, 2017 -- Can you roll your tongue ? Do you have a widow's peak? Does peppermint make you sneeze ? The answers are written in your DNA, along with a host of other assembly instructions that gave you certain traits, skills, and susceptibilities. Your DNA also contains information about your health -- both your current status and your chances of developing certain diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.