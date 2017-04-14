Convicted bank robber charged again with same crime in Oakland
A 64-year old man charged with robbing a downtown bank Tuesday morning is a 12-time felon with convictions for disarming and shooting at an Oakland police sergeant in 1982 and committing bank heists in 1981 and 1995, according to authorities, court records and media accounts. As a result of the robbery at the City National Bank, 2101 Webster St., Darryl Ray Clarke was charged Thursday with a single count of robbery and with having the prior felony convictions.
