Convicted bank robber charged again w...

Convicted bank robber charged again with same crime in Oakland

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

A 64-year old man charged with robbing a downtown bank Tuesday morning is a 12-time felon with convictions for disarming and shooting at an Oakland police sergeant in 1982 and committing bank heists in 1981 and 1995, according to authorities, court records and media accounts. As a result of the robbery at the City National Bank, 2101 Webster St., Darryl Ray Clarke was charged Thursday with a single count of robbery and with having the prior felony convictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... 16 min Guest 2
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Dr_Knowedge 17,472
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Leslie 20,956
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr 11 Seduciary 16
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Apr 11 Jay 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Apr 11 Julios lottery ti... 187
News Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use Apr 7 Solarman 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,437 • Total comments across all topics: 280,317,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC