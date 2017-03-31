Concord residents arrested in Berkele...

Concord residents arrested in Berkeley burglary

Read more: Berkeley Daily Planet

At about 8 p.m., police received a call about a possible burglary in progress in the 2800 block of Sacramento Street. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who matched a witness description walking away from the home where a window had been smashed, police said.

