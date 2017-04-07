Closing the Farmers' Market because of Saturday protest is a mistake
Donald Trump built-or at least put his name on-a fancy golf course not too far from where I grew up in southern California. I am sure that with a little effort on social media I could gather some protesters, and we could block the golf course entrance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|XVE
|17,470
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|Apr 7
|Solarman
|1
|Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name...
|Apr 4
|Tasia25
|1
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|Apr 4
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|Apr 4
|Local
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Apr 3
|Patriot
|48
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC