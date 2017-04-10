Clashes at Trump Berkeley Rallies
In what has become an eerily familiar scene in Berkeley, supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump on Saturday exchanged blows, burned flags, set off fireworks, and were arrested at heated opposing rallies. The political divisiveness reflected across the United States took the form of a makeshift barrier erected between the two equally impassioned factions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|16 min
|Guest
|2
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|5 hr
|Dr_Knowedge
|17,472
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Seduciary
|16
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Apr 11
|Julios lottery ti...
|187
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|Apr 7
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC