City of Berkeley News: Rules Imposed ...

City of Berkeley News: Rules Imposed for Saturday April 15 at Civic Center Park

1 hr ago Read more: Berkeley Daily Planet

Sticks, pipes, poles and anything else that can be used for a "riot" will be banned on Saturday April 15 at Civic Center Park in an effort to ensure the peaceful expression of free speech. Organizers have promoted Saturday's gathering as a follow-up to an unpermitted March 4demonstration, when numerous people were hurt due to violence.

