Cal football recruiting commit Adrian Martinez, WR target Chase Cota visit Berkeley

Good news for those of you worried about California Golden Bears quarterback commit Adrian Martinez! Martinez made the trip up to Berkeley this weekend as one of the many Cal Junior Day prospects in attendance, and it appears all is well at the moment. Up to this point, the Clovis quarterback has been firmly committed since the coaching change, but there have been a flurry of offers sent his way in the past month from all over the nation, including powerhouses like Oregon, Georgia, and Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at California Golden Blogs.