Cal Alumna Seeks Dismissal of Professor Sued For Sex Assault
A petition created by a UC Berkeley alumna, who is calling for the removal of a professor accused of sexually harassing his research assistant, is gaining traction. Aarti Kelapure's Care2 petition aims to gather 5,000 signatures.
