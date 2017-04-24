Blame the victim: Left-wing radicals on the attack
In March, author and sociologist Charles Murray was chased from the stage at Middlebury College in Vermont by people who did not want to hear him speak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|2 hr
|Trump 2020
|2
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|5 hr
|islamophobe
|7
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|nanoanomaly
|195
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Sat
|Realist
|7
|College students
|Apr 28
|Well Well
|5
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Apr 28
|riot illegals
|3,255
|Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ...
|Apr 27
|Thomas Jefferson
|6
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC