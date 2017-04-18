Berkeley soda tax: Volume of SSBs sol...

Berkeley soda tax: Volume of SSBs sold decreased by 9.6% in first year, says study

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: FoodNavigator

The volume of sugar sweetened beverages sold in Berkeley declined by 9.6% in the year following implementation of a soda tax, showing the tax is 'working as intended', according to the authors of a new study. Meanwhile, sales of bottled water rose by 15.6%, while overall sales of untaxed 'healthier beverages' rose 3.5%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano... 1 hr rondel 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 7 hr Tellinitlileitis 3,251
News Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc... 14 hr slick willie expl... 3
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... Thu Berkeley Blows 2
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Apr 18 Not a troll 17,473
News Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ... Apr 18 Guest 4
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC