Berkeley soda tax: Volume of SSBs sold decreased by 9.6% in first year, says study
The volume of sugar sweetened beverages sold in Berkeley declined by 9.6% in the year following implementation of a soda tax, showing the tax is 'working as intended', according to the authors of a new study. Meanwhile, sales of bottled water rose by 15.6%, while overall sales of untaxed 'healthier beverages' rose 3.5%.
