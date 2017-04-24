Berkeley praises police for keeping p...

Berkeley praises police for keeping peace at Coulter rallies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Demonstrators gathered near the University of California, Berkeley campus amid a strong police presence and rallied ... . A demonstrator listens to speakers Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
College students 21 hr Well Well 5
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 21 hr riot illegals 3,255
News Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano... 21 hr Well Well 6
News Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ... Thu Thomas Jefferson 6
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... Thu Waikiki Vermin 11
Liberals Love Freedom of Speech- Until Your Vie... Thu Waikiki Vermin 2
News UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann C... Thu Berkeley sucks 3
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,641,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC