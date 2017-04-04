Berkeley: Police tout gun-related arrests

Police announced Tuesday that they arrested three young Berkeley men on felony gun charges and retrieved two firearms in a case sparked by a citizen's report. Police arrested Abrar Aomer, 19, and Judah Pree, 20, and Reginald Jackson, 20, and they have all been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with gun-related felonies, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.