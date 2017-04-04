Berkeley: Police tout gun-related arrests
Police announced Tuesday that they arrested three young Berkeley men on felony gun charges and retrieved two firearms in a case sparked by a citizen's report. Police arrested Abrar Aomer, 19, and Judah Pree, 20, and Reginald Jackson, 20, and they have all been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with gun-related felonies, court records show.
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies
|8 hr
|Offroad
|1
|Raiders move to Las Vegas may not come true at all
|15 hr
|Local
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Mon
|Patriot
|48
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Did Mark Davis lied to the NFL about financing?
|Apr 1
|Local
|1
|joshua eddie of sunnydale enoch president of th... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|6
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Mar 31
|Lottery Traitors
|185
