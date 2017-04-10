Berkeley Police Release Images of Pro-Trump Suspects
Berkeley police need your help to identify three more people they say committed crimes during last month's pro-Trump rally. Another pro-Trump, pro-patriot rally is set for this Saturday, raising concerns about the potential for violence.
