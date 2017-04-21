Berkeley police log for April 12-18

Berkeley police log for April 12-18

Assaults: Assaults were reported in the 1600 block of Milvia Street and in the 1700 block of Marin Avenue. Commercial burglary: Commercial burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Euclid Avenue.

