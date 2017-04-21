Berkeley Mayor Publicly Belongs To Violent Leftist Group
Jesse Arreguin, mayor of Berkeley, California, has been revealed to be involved with a violent, far-left group known as "BAMN," meaning "By Any Means Necessary." The group formally describes itself on Facebook as "The Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|4 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,254
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|13 hr
|rondel
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Survey: Most Californians support school a sanc...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|3
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Thu
|Berkeley Blows
|2
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Apr 18
|Not a troll
|17,473
|Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ...
|Apr 18
|Guest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC